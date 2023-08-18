Kumawood actress Adwoa Boahemaa, famed Mama Kali, has revealed she once visited a mallam over some challenges she encountered after her divorce.

The actress, who had been married for over 20 years, disclosed her marriage hit rock bottom over her husband’s inability to frequently visit home after he relocated to Britain, United Kingdom.

Being a mother of two at that time, Mama Kali said she expected her husband to at least travel back home once in a while or secure residential permit for one or both of their sons.

However, over 10 years passed by and she had no contact whatsoever with her husband, neither did he care for her and their children.

Her hopes of a reunion dashed when friends of her husband confided in her that he was married to a Jamaican with whom he had a child.

In spite of the devastating news, she said she held on to hopes her husband will retrace his steps and work towards being a whole family once again.

However, without any provocation, Mama Kali said her husband’s family announced their intention to discontinue the union after almost three decades of their on-and-off relationship.

This, she admitted, crushed her spirit, especially as her husband is the only man she has ever welcomed into her life.

Consequently, she told host Delay during the Delay show that she was coerced by friends to visit a spiritualist (mallam) with the hopes of winning her husband back.

“My friends sympathised with me because they knew how deeply affected I was. I had grown very lean and was brokenhearted. They urged me to visit a spiritualist which I eventually agreed. Immediately I entered into the man’s den, he told me ‘madam as for your case, only God can help you”.

But, the mallam further worsened her woes when he told her her situation is beyond his redemption and she should entrust herself into God’s care.

According to Mama Kali, those were the exact statements she needed to hear to completely forget about her husband and move on with her life in the holistic way.

Asked if she is open to finding love again, the actress, known for her humorous jargons, responded in the positive, with the non-negotiable condition that the potential suitor must be a rich and Godfearing man.