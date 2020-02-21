A suspended New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station Chairman at Asante Akyem North Constituency in the Ashanti region, Kassim Awudu is dead.

His death comes about five months after he rained curses on the MP for the area, Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi and some constituency executives over his suspension.

ALSO READ:

Reports indicated his suspension followed a decision to help a parliamentary aspirant in his campaign ahead of the party’s primary.

Malik Sadu, brother of Kassim confirmed the death in an interview with Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac Amoako on Friday.

Meanwhile, the cause of death is yet unknown.

Watch the video below: