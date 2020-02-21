By close of day of Thursday, February 20, 2020, the date set by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as deadline for the submission of forms for presidential and parliamentary applicants, adomonline.com can exclusively confirm that 49 people have submitted forms to contest and represent the party’s seats in various constituencies of the Central Region.

The 49 people, according to the Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, Richard Takyie Mensah, constitute those who have successfully filed to go through the processes to be cleared.

There are 19 constituencies that the ruling New Patriotic Party has sitting Members of Parliament in the region, excluding orphan constituencies.

Compiled for your reading by adomonline.com below, is a full constituency-by-constituency list of all successful applicants who will be going into the parliamentary primary contest:

ASSIN NORTH

1. Hon. Abena Durowaa Mensah

2. Mr. Eric Amankwa Blay

3. Mr. Emmanuel Antwi Bosiako

TWIFO ATTI-MORKWA

1. Prof. Francis Owusu- Mensah

2. Hon. Abraham Dwuma Odoom

3. Mr Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena

HEMANG LOWER DENKYIRA

1. Hon. Bright Wireko-Brobby

2. Nana Kwame Yamoah Hagan

GOMOA EAST

1. Hon Kojo Asemanyi

2. Mr. Richard Panford

EFFUTU

Hon.Alexander Afenyo Markin

MFANTSEMAN

1. James Korsah Brown

2. Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford

AGONA WEST

1. Mr. Evans Addison Coleman

2. Hon.Cynthia Mamle Morrison

3. Hon. Samuel Kweku Obodai

4. Mr. Yawson Otoo

EKUMFI

Hon. Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe

ASIKUMA ODOBEN BRAKWA

1. Hon. Anthony Effah

2. Samuel Ofori Ampomah

3. Francis Ampong-Ansah Banasco

4. Ernest Kojo Smith

5. Bright Essilfie Kumi

6. Hon. Adjei Domson

ASSIN SOUTH

1. Hon. John Ntim Fordjour

2. Joseph Kofi Damtse

AWUTU SENYA WEST

1. Hon. Nenyi George Andah

2. Mr. Joseph Aidoo

ASSIN CENTRAL

1. Hon Ken Ohene Agyapong

2. Eric Baidoo

CAPE COAST NORTH

1. Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi

2. Mr Lawrence Ampah

3. Mr Joseph Thomas Baidoo

4. Mr Philip Longdon

ABURA ASEBU KWAMANKESE

1. Hon. Elvis Morris Donkoh

2. Mr Eric Kobina Nyanteh

GOMOA WEST

1. Hon. Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban

2. Mr Abass Kodwo Acquah

UPPER DENKYIRA EAST

1. Hon Nana Amoako

2. Richmond Nii Duodu

3. Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie

4. Charles Afari Mensah

AWUTU SENYA EAST

1. Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson

2. Bernard Ayeh Dankwah

3. Patrick Kwadu-Amponsem

UPPER DENKYIRA WEST

1. Hon. Benjamin Kofi Ayeh

2. Hon. Samuel Nsowah Djan

GOMOA CENTRAL

1. Hon. Naana Eyiah

2. Dr Nana Ketu Cudjoe