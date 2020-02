The CIA-backed coup in Ghana was carried out at the dawn of February 24, 1966, while Nkrumah was still on a peace mission in Asia.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was told by the Chinese Ambassador over there that he had been overthrown.

He could not believe the news of his overthrown.

It has been widely reported that the photo below depicts how Dr Nkrumah reacted to his overthrow.