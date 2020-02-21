Today in History, exactly 54 years ago, On February 21, 1966, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah left Ghana for Hanoi, the Democratic Republic of North Vietnam, at the invitation of President Ho Chi Minh to resolve the Vietnam War.

Ghana was left under the control of a three-man Presidential Commission.

On his entourage were his Foreign Affairs Minister, Alex Quason Sackey, his Trade and Industry Minister, Ambassador Kwesi Armah and among others.

Consequently, the CIA-backed coup in Ghana was carried out at the dawn of February 24, 1966, while Nkrumah was still on a peace mission in Asia.

His overthrow was communicated to him by the Chinese Ambassador at the time.

Reports say Dr Nkrumah could not believe the news of his overthrow.