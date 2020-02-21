Aduana Stars coach W. O. Tandoh has slammed the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu, for labelling him as a ‘village coach’.

The match-day 11 fixture at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Wednesday was shrouded in a lot of controversies as both clubs started the first half with ten players.

However, the ‘Ogya’ lads triumphed over the Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal, following which Konadu has received backlashes from the public after weirdly starting the game with 10-man.

READ ALSO

Many have attributed the move by Kotoko to superstition, however, WO Tandoh has taken a swipe at Konadu with some harsh comments, describing him as a villager.

“Maxwell Konadu is a village coach who came to play village tactics in Dormaa. He is a disgrace to Ghana football and the new generation of footballers,” he said.

“He didn’t deserve to coach a national team. If Kotoko deploys such bush tactics in London, Hearts will beat them.”