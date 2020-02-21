The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is too busy to attend a meeting over the impasse surrounding the compilation of the new Voters Register.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday, February 24, 2020, was to be mediated by Gamey and Co Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre, an independent body offering to help resolve the impasse.

There has been divisiveness among political parties over the decision by the EC to compile a new register.

Efforts through the Inter-Party Advisory Committee and the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee to resolve the matter have proved futile.

The Gamey and Co ADR Centre, headed by Austin Gamey, in a letter to the EC offered to meet both factions to find ways of ironing out the differences.

However, the EC in a statement signedby its Deputy Chairperson, Dr Bossman Asare, in response to Gamey and Co ADR’s offer said they have a busy schedule ahead of the 2020 election and cannot honour the invitation.

Read the full statement below: