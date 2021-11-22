National Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Benard Anim Piesie, has tasked the current government to account for the revenue from taxes during its first tenure in office.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he said the NDC is not in support of the new taxes since the government has not fully accounted for previous ones.

“In Ghana, there are two types of taxes, which are the direct and indirect taxes. However, every citizen pays at least indirect taxes through VAT on goods to the government. But my question is how is the government accounting for all the revenue?” he queried.

According to Mr Piesie, compared to other countries like Britain, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has not been productive with the revenue from taxes paid by citizens.

“Within four years government added 14 different taxes to the old ones we used to pay. These taxes which were implemented have accumulated Gh¢228bn revenue. The government has not been able to account for the use of this revenue, meanwhile, it wants to present new taxes to overburden Ghanaians,” he said.

From his point of view, “this ruling government is not willing to develop this country by tackling the concerns of the citizens.”

