The National Lottery Authority [NLA] and Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have signed a one-year partnership deal subject to renewal.

The partnership deal was unveiled on Monday at the Golden Tulip Hotel.

The occasion was graced by NLA boss, Sammy Awuku and Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Others present were former Kotoko CEO and legend Opoku Nti, Papa Arko, George Kennedy and former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and 1978 African Player of the Year Abdul Karim ‘Golden Boy’ Razak.

The deal will see Kotoko earning improved money next year if they are able to help NLA with the needed presence they hope for at the moment.

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, have started the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign on a good note under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

After four games played, the Porcupine Warriors have recorded four wins out of four games played.

Kotoko sit on top of the league summit with 12 points.