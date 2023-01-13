The outgoing Agric Minister says he is set to pursue his ambition of becoming the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 presidential election.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto said he will soon begin his campaign to convince delegates of the party to have faith in him.

This follows President Nana Akufo-Addo’s acceptance of his resignation from the government.

The former Kwadaso MP believes he has the wherewithal to lead the governing party to “break the eight.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews’ Presidential Correspondent, Elton Brobbey, the former minister thanked President Akufo-Addo for appointing him to serve his government and the nation as a whole.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo exhibited a great sense of understanding in accepting his resignation.

“Well, I am so grateful to the President because first of all, for giving me the opportunity to serve him and his government and the people of this country and secondly the understanding he has exhibited to let me go and pursue my political career is something I will forever be grateful for.

“The next action for me is to hit the road and go and talk to NPP delegates to convince them to make me their flagbearer,” he said.

On Tuesday, January 10, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo.

This came four days after Trade Minister, Alan John Kyerematen, resigned from the government.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, as Caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.