Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, says the Vice President has been accepted by the region as the formidable candidate to win the 2024 general election for the NPP.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been campaigning across all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region ahead of the NPP’s presidential primary.

He wrapped up his campaign in the region on Wednesday after meeting delegates who will be participating in the August 26 special delegates conference of the party.

