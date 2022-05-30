A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed what he claims was the winning formula for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman ‘Wontumi’.

Joseph Yamin alleged that, the embattled Chairman wooed delegates with GH¢5,000 each at the just ended regional executive elections.

Chairman Wontumi, after a fierce battle on Saturday, May 28, 2022, secured his third term.

He polled 464 votes against that of his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes.

His victory shocked many political pundits who had predicted defeat for the vociferous NPP Regional Chairman.

But Mr Yamin on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday said Wontumi’s victory is financially motivated.

He explained that, because majority of the delegates are NABCO trainees and School Feeding Coordinators “who are hungry” due to non-payment of their monies by government, they fell for the bait.

“Wontumi gave each delegate GH¢5,000 and it was countered by Odeneho so he topped it up with GH¢40,000 to each constituency to cement his victory,” Mr Yamin alleged.

The NDC man, who is aspiring to be a National Organiser, said he is not surprised at the conduct of the aspirants since every NPP election is characterised by money sharing.

This notwithstanding, Mr Yamin said it is good news for the NDC since happenings in the NPP is an indication that, they are going into opposition.

In a rebuttal, former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover, pooh poohed Mr Yamin’s claims.

He said his wild allegation is part of a grand scheme by the NDC to court bad press for the NPP.

The former Tema East MP maintained that, no such monies were shared at the elections because the delegates voted based on party interest.

Mr Titus-Glover urged Ghanaians to disregard such palpable falsehood and support government accelerate Ghana’s socio-economic development.