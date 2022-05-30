The government has announced a lot of tourist centres in the country are undergoing major renovation works.

Notably among them are the Aburi Botanical Gardens in the Eastern Region, modelled after the famous Kew Botanical Garden in London, the Yaa Asantewaa Memorial Museum and the Kente Museum, both in Kumasi.

Yaa Asantewaa Memorial Museum

This was announced on the official Twitter page of the Ghana Presidency which explained the renovation forms part of a National Tourism plan.

— Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) May 30, 2022

This project is expected to bring enriched access to Ghana’s tourism market, better provision of tourism products and services as well as the upgrading of skills in the labour force in the tourism, arts, and culture sector.

It is also to ensure improved coordination with the private sector for job creation and economic expansion.

This comes a few days after the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture announced the closure of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park for upgrade works.