OV, former signee of Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has opened up on some hitherto unknown details of her life.

Her passion for music is all that is known of her professional life, but the artiste has disclosed she had dreams of being a dancer or lawyer.

However, she lost interest in them and opted for the Immigration Service after intense pressure from her elder sister who was her then guardian.

She told host Abena Ghana during an interview on Adom TV’s The Journey that she pictured herself as a civil servant and made efforts to gain entry into the service.

OV recounted how she used to throng the El Wak sports stadium for constant recruitment, but she never made it.

Following her disappointment, she rekindled her love for music, adding that anytime she entered into studio, “music took something away from her”.

The Want Me composer is set to drop another banger that would be on the lips of music lovers.



