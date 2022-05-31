Failed Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to fully support Jeff Konadu after he emerged victorious in the chairmanship race in the just ended election.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday, he said the battle is over and so it is time to work together and ensure that the party is on course to win the 2024 general election.

“I am pledging my support to my brother and so he has to lead and bring all of us together. I am ever ready for that strong reconciliation. He is elected one and so it is important that he uses his position to foster unity,” he said.

“We have to do that strong reconciliation and ensure that we all work to break the 8 for the party to stay in power for long,” he added.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Mr Addo on the same show said he is ready to call on his colleagues for their support.

“I have spoken with my brother Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang and I want everyone to know that we have no squabble as we are one people and one party and so I am on course to ensure that the party is united and forge ahead to give our supporters good signals,” he added.

He also sent a message to people he offended during his campaign.

“When I was campaigning, I told myself I will ensure unity. I want to apologise to anyone I offended unknowingly or unintentionally and also I have forgiven those who offended me as well,” he said.

He emerged the winner in a fierce election held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, after he beat Mr Boateng-Agyemang who was allegedly backed by the Jubilee House by over 200 votes.