Prior to the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has disclosed specific voting locations for regional officers in all sixteen regions of Ghana.

During a press briefing held in Accra on November 2, 2023, Mr. Kodua provided a detailed breakdown of the designated voting centers for regional officers.

He said the elections for regional officers would take place in 277 polling centers.

These officers would cast their votes in constituencies within their respective regions. He then proceeded to list the distinct voting locations across various regions of the country:

Ashanti Region – Nhyiaeso Ahafo Region – Asutifi South Bono Region – Sunyani West Bono East Region – Nkoranza South Central Region – Cape Coast South Eastern Region – New Juaben South Greater Accra – Korle Klottey North East Region – Nalerigu Gambaga Northern Region – Tamale North Oti Region – Krachie East Volta Region – Ho West Savanna Region – Salaga South Upper East – Navrongo Central Upper West Region – Wa East Western Region – Takoradi Western North – Sefwi-Wiawso

The general scribe explained that these updates were part of a joint effort by the Presidential Election Committee and the party to ensure a well-organized and seamless electoral process.