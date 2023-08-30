Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, says he finds it perplexing that Alan Kyerematen and his team are claiming victims of abuse during the super delegates election.

According to him, supporters of Mr Kyerematen equally heckled Majority Leader, Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu during the elections in the Ashanti.

He’s however, convinced that votes obtained by Dr Mahamud Bawumia are convincing for him to lead the party.

Majority Leader, Mr Osei-Kyei-Mensah, while confirming the incident of his reported heckling by the Alan team, said it was triggered by a misrepresentation of his comments about the elections.

Meanwhile, MP for Yendi, Farouk Mahama, has debunked claims that they skewed the elections to favour of their preferred candidate in the Northern Regions.