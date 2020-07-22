A political science academic and a one-time National Chairman aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has asked the Ashanti Regional Chairman of his party to apologize to the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has recently launched some disparaging verbal attacks on the person of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Several gender equality and women empowerment groups have lashed out at Chairman Wontumi, demanding that he retracts the unprintable words against the good professor.

The latest to join those making the demand is Dr Amoako Baah who insists executives of the NPP have to rise above what he calls “amateur politics” in order to restore the party’s dignity.

Speaking on Ultimate FM’s flagship programme, What’s Going On, a show he hosts, Dr Baah said: “It seems the party has just drifted off to sea and this is how I feel.”

Dr Baah reminded Chairman Wontumi on the show that it was one thing being in opposition where one could make ‘boot-for-boot’ comments and another thing being in charge, urging him to shift gears and change his antiques and tactics.

“This deal of you disparaging the former education minister is not good. Find it in your heart to call her privately and apologise to her and you will see that your heart will be free and you don’t need to explain anything to anybody anymore. This will do you a lot of good,” he admonished.

Dr Amoako Baah advised that political party elements grow up and mature in the interest of sanitizing the political landscape of Ghana.