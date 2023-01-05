The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed a new Director in charge of the party’s external affairs.

Kwame Amponsah-Kyeretwie alias ‘Stonash’ takes over from Kofi Ameyaw who was appointed to the position in August 2022.

A statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the decision was taken by the National Executive Committee of the party at its meeting on December 23, 2022, pursuant to Article 10 (7)(3) of the NPP Constitution.

Mr Amponsah-Kyeretwie will be working in the office of the General Secretary with the specific responsibility of coordinating the affairs of the NPP’s external branches.

Stonash has been an active member of the party’s external branches and has held various party positions within and outside the country. He also once served as the deputy communications director of the NPP-USA.

