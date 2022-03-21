The Northern Regional Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has debunked allegations that the Yendi Constituency has two voting albums.

According to the secretariat, the Yendi constituency has only one album which was prepared by a nine-election committee on the directives of the party’s National Council.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Regional Secretary, Alhaji Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu, in reaction to claims the Yendi Chairman made at a press conference.

The statement described the Chairman’s comments as unconstitutional, malicious and an attempt to bring chaos and disrupt the ongoing election process.

Mr Yakubu has, therefore, urged supporters to disregard the press conference as well as the claims of the Chairman.

Meanwhile, some irate youth on Sunday vandalised party’s office during a polling station election.

They accused the Yendi Member of Parliament (MP), Farouk Aliu Mahama, of trying to stuff the election register in order to get his favourite persons elected.

The irate group, who destroyed sign boards of the MP, explained that the register being used for the exercise has unapproved names and individuals captured in it.

They swore to resist any attempt by their leadership to impose their will on the electorate and the party faithful, adding that they have already lost confidence in the leaders.