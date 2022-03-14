Conflicts and violence have characterised the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s polling station election in the Yendi Constituency after some irate youth vandalised party’s office on Sunday, March 13.

This comes after the Party’s leadership issued a strong warning that it will expel members who do not use internal mechanisms to address their concerns.

The youth claim the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Farouk Aliu Mahama, is trying to stuff the election register in order to get his favourite persons elected.

The party supporters, who destroyed sign boards of the MP, explained that the register being used for the exercise has unapproved names and individuals captured in it.

They swore to resist any attempt by their leadership to impose their will on the electorate and the party faithful, adding that they have already lost confidence in the leaders.

“We were told on the radio and the constituency secretary met polling station chairmen, secretaries and coordinators and informed them that no existing polling station executive will be removed from the album but today the album that is on social media circulating is reported to have removed about 165 existing polling stations.

“What we realised from the so-called register is that they have put family and friends, husbands and wives and people who do not vote in the various polling stations that they put them as execuitves. We in Yendi cannot be bought by anybody,” they said.