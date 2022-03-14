The youth wing in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region say they will resist attempts by the Member of Parliament (MP), Freda Prempeh, to reverse the results of the election held.

They allege the MP, Freda Akosua Prempah, on a media tour in Ahafo said she does not recognize the outcome of the elections that elected polling station executives in the constituency, in an exercise chaired by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Osei Boahen.

Gloria Kwartemaa Amponsah addressing the media

At a press conference at Tanoso, spokesperson for the youth, Gloria Kwartemaa Amponsah, said “in their capacity as members of the party who followed the process from its beginning to the end, the official polling station elections have been held in the Tano North Constituency, and competent executives have been elected.

“We cannot, and do not want to engage in media banter with our Hon. MP, but we want to state categorically that all that she wants the whole world to hear and sympathize with her are false and a figment of her imagination.

“We are not preaching or prophesying doom or calamity to befall the party in Tano North, but if the national body follows the lies being spread around by our MP and take any unpopular decision based on that, then the NEC would have themselves to blame in the aftermath of what happens in the Constituency.”

Conflicts have rocked some electoral areas as the governing NPP begins reorganising processes ahead of the 2024 general election.

Although the election of polling station executives comes off soon, some party members have accused their executives of hoarding the forms.

The February incidents include, Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, where some NPP members locked up the constituency chairman on Saturday.

Similar agitations transpired in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region and Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

Manhyia North and Ho Central constituencies have registered some debacles as well.

Currently, some party members in New Juaben North and Sunyani East have petitioned the court to seek an injunction of their respective polling station elections.