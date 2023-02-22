There was ‘no show’ at the Kumasi High Court with regards to the case involving a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who is standing trial for allegedly kidnapping his wife.

Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey has been on bail since August 2022 after being charged with kidnapping his 32-year-old wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a Senior Lands Administrative Officer at the Kumasi office of the Lands Commission.

Hearing in the case was expected to continue on Tuesday.

Parties in the case, including a witness who was billed to testify, and Friends of Rhoda, a pressure group made up of colleague workers and classmates of the missing Rhodaline, were in court.

But the non-availability of Justice Daniel Obeng meant the hearing had to be adjourned, to the disappointment of the parties.

Dr Aggrey was arrested on October 6, 2021 for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of his wife. He has also been standing trial for the deceit of a public officer.

He was later remanded into prison custody in November 2021. But the Asokwa District Court, on Monday, February 21, 2022 discharged him.

Dr Aggrey was re-arrested and put before the High Court with fresh charges. He remained in prison custody until August 1, 2022 when he was granted bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with one surety to be justified.

At least three witnesses, all teaching assistants at the Petroleum Department of KNUST, have testified in court in connection with the case.