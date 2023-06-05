Asamoah Gyan has said he has sacrificed for the senior national team, the Black Stars more than any other player.

The 39-year-old, who is a former captain of the team, is famously remembered for his goal-scoring prowess during his playing days with the team.

Gyan, however, has been out of the national team after featuring at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

He came close to lifting the AFCON trophy in 2010 and 2015 in Angola and in Equitoral Guinea but the Black Stars placed second in all competitions.

Speaking on his contributions to the team, Gyan insisted that he is the most player who has sacrificed for the team more than any player.

According to him, though there have been some betrayals he still feels proud of what he has done for the Black Stars.

Gyan played for the Black Stars for over a decade and remains the country’s all-time top goalscorer and Africa’s top goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

