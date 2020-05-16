

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, in an interview with a seasoned journalist ignored a question posed to him.



Mr Boadu, nearing the end of his interview on Adom TV’s Nnawɔtwe Yi on Saturday, was requested by host Chief Jerry Forson to give a reply to NDC’s ‘election rigging’ allegations made against the NPP.



But Mr Boadu declined to respond to the allegations asserting that doing so was a waste of time and instead chose to advise Ghanaians on the need to stay safe from COVID-19.



I will waste my time if I respond to him [Ofosu-Ampofo] because institutions have come out to say the allegations are not true, but what I will waste my time on is to advise Ghanaians about coronavirus, he said.

Ghanaians let’s please use nose masks and avoid crowded places. Let’s also wash our hands regularly and use alcohol based hand sanitisers. Coronavirus will go but it will take time and so for the meantime let’s manage with it. It shouldn’t be that, when a cure is found you would by that time have died, so it’s our responsibility to protect ourselves, he added.

He went further to thank President Nana Akufo-Addo for implementing bold measures to help curb the spread of the virus in the country.



I would like to thank President Akufo-Addo for all the bold measures taken to curb the spread of the virus and also pray to God to give us strength and a good mind including the NDC and get ready for the general election, he said.