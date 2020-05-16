The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked claims of throwing its weight behind the New Patriotic Party with the introduction of the new Voters Register.

Speaking for the Commission, Mrs Sylvia Annor said prior to any successful election is the necessity of registration.

She revealed in an interview on Adom TV’s Nnawɔtwe Yi that the Commission has no plans of backing any political party, hence the transparency of its processes.

“We have no aim of going against any political party that’s why our processes are transparent. We have not done that before, we are not doing it now and we will never do it. We have constant communication with stakeholders, including them so as to ensure free and fair elections,” she said.

Her comments serve as response to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) claims that the ”Jean Mensa-led Commission is to please President Akufo-Addo and ensure his re-election through rigging.”

Mrs Annor said the EC is fully equipped and plans are underway to open registration at the District, Regional Office and at EC level.

She, however, warned new voters not to step foot in the centres if they don’t have appropriate documentations; passport, Ghana (ECOWAS) Card or a valid guarantor.