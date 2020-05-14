The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has incontrovertible evidence to prove the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensah will rig the December elections for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, at a press conference in Accra claimed the action and inaction of the EC boss gives credence to their suspicion.

“We have long raised red flags of the sinister rigging agenda of the Jean Mensa-led-EC and the dangers it portends for our beloved country…it appears Jean Mensa’s mission is to please President Akufo-Addo and ensure his re-election…,” he said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Ofosu-Ampofo noted, is neck deep in the scheme to retain power.

“Election rigging is not a one day event. It takes place overtime through systemic manipulation of processes leading to election day…the NPP is desperately scheming to rig the 2020 elections and hold onto power…,” he claimed.

The NDC Chairman said the party has seen through this agenda and hence their continuous stance against the compilation of a new Voters Register ahead of the 2020 elections.

“Upon assumption of office in the year 2017, President Akufo-Addo immediately set in motion his rigging agenda. The steps taken by Jean Mensa since her appointment to the office of EC lays credence to this claim,” he opined.

This agenda, he said, caused him to set up the National Identification Authority (NIA) and also change the EC Chairperson and bring Mrs Mensa to come and steer the affairs of the commission.

“The NIA was step up with a mandate to issue national ID cards and manage the national identification system as per the national identification act [but] it does appear that the Jean Mensa-led EC and NIA are only interested in rigging the 2020 elections for President Nana Akufo-Addo…,” he added.