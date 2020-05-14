Legendary former footballer, Mohammed Ahmed Polo, has advised head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor on how to break the country’s 38 years trophyless jinx.

Akonnor, 45, in his interview with the Ghana FA website revealed that he was studying the style of play of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winning squad.

According to him, he will modify the playing style and fuse it into the current team.

Mohammed Polo, who was a member of the team in 1978 believes C.K. Akonnor can only achieve success with such a football philosophy with local players.

Mohammed Polo

“The difficult thing is that we so much rely on the foreign-based players. I will advise him to have a standing team made up of local players,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“What helped us (1978 squad) is we had ample time (to prepare). What he can do with the local ones is they have to go to camp and they train so he can inculcate the style of the 1978 football, which is the brand of Ghana football.

“To me, he should start with the local players and he will be on course,” Polo said.

Akonnor and his deputy, David Duncan have been charged to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.