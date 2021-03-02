The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered some staff of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to call off their strike with immediate effect.

Aggrieved NLA staff are demanding the immediate dismissal of the NLA boss, Kofi Osei Ameyaw over non-payment of big wins across the country.

National Lottery Authority protest

They have vowed to continue to withdraw their services until all concerns are addressed.

But the NLC, in a statement, said the withdrawal of services by the staff of NLA was wrongful and unfair.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director has tasked a three-member committee to probe allegations of non-payment of big wins across the country.

The committee is made up of two officials from the office of the Managing Director and one representative from the union.

The committee is expected to verify and validate receipts for payment within 14 days.