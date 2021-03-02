The National Peace Council is stressing the need for peace ahead of the March 4 Supreme Court Judgement in the election petition filed by former President John Mahama.

Ahead of the ruling, the National Peace Council is urging the parties in the court “to strictly adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court regardless of who wins or loses in the yet-to-be-delivered judgement.”

A statement signed by Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, appealed to the parties not to incite their followers after the ruling.

“The National Peace Council appeals to them to refrain from any activity that may directly or indirectly encourage their followers or officials to disturb the peace of the country after the delivery of the judgement of the Supreme Court,” he added.

Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi appealed to the media and commentators “to be circumspect in their reports and discussions after the Supreme Court has delivered its judgement in order to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the State.”

Below is the full statement: