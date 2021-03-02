Ghana Premer League side, Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Samuel Boadu as their new head coach.

The Phobains have been without a substantive coach after parting ways with Serbian Kosta Papic last month.

The former Medeama SC coach signed a three and half year deal with the club.

According to reports, the enterprising gaffer will reportedly pocket $2,500 as monthly salary.

Coach Boadu comes in to replace interim coach Samuel Nii Noi who stepped up to coach the side after the resignation of Kosta Papic.

Coach Nii Noi, who is the U-15 coach, led the team and he did creditably well – guiding the side to two wins against Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals and a draw in Sunday’s Super Clash with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

The immediate task for the new coach is to close the four-point gap between the Accra-based club and table toppers Karela United.

It’s been more than 11 years since Hearts last won the league and coach Boadu will be hoping he can end that drought.

The new coach has in his ranks a newly signed Salifu Ibrahim who has won the most ‘Man of the Match’ awards in the league this season.

Meanwhile, the new-look Hearts of Oak technical team is expected to include returnees W.O 1 Paul Tandoh and Ben Adjei as Physical Trainer and Welfare Officer/Team Manager respectively.

Up next for coach Boadu and Hearts is a tricky home tie against ninth-placed WAFA.