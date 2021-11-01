The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has announced plans to arrest unlicensed lotto operators in the country effective today, November 1, 2021.

It follows the completion of a licensing regime for private operators for the year 2021/22 in accordance with the legal frameworks of the National Lotto Act.

The registration started on Wednesday, September 8 with all application forms expected to be completed and submitted by September 30, 2021.

The outfit, in a statement, noted the arrest and prosecution of illegal operators will be done in collaboration with the security services.

