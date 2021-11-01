Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Alhaji Sidiku Buari, has shown his romantic side as his wife celebrates her birthday.

The good old Alhaji has been seen in a viral video, dressed in all white attire as he read a poem to his excited wife, Hajia Muinatu.

The video of the veteran musician who is also the father of popular actress, Nadia Buari was posted by blogger, sweet_maame_adwoa.

Watch video below

The excited Alhaji Buari also sprayed money on his wife when he hit the dance floor.

Popular actress, Kalsoume Sinare and other dignitaries graced the occasion.