Since Bice Osei-Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, completed his tenure as President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in 2019, the union has not been able to elect new executives.

There have been lots of brouhaha with court cases flying left, right, centre and this has been very worrisome to many members of the union, one of such is former MUSIGA president, Alhaji Sidiku Buari.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Alhaji Sidiku Buari expressed his displeasure at the goings on in the union.

“I am very unhappy with what is going on, the court case is not actually necessary at this moment. The most important thing is to go to congress and elect their leaders, people who will manage their affairs. It is very important.

“All these issues with MUSIGA is putting everybody off, even some members of the union are no more interested because of the plenty brouhaha. They should forget about these court cases because they won’t help anyone. They should just go to congress to elect their leaders.”

Asked if he experienced this kind of problems during his tenure as MUSIGA President, Alhaji Sidiku Buari said, “Like every organisation, you will always have issues but during my tenure, we did not experience these kinds of court cases like it is happening now.”

“Yes, we had our fair share of issues which we dealt with but not to the extent of going to court. Our issues mainly came from the popular musicians who were always bluffing because they knew they were hot,” he added.