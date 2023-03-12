South African music industry has been rocked with another horror as they lose two top artistes in a space of few weeks.

Barely two months after Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was killed in a targeted shooting outside a restaurant, another artiste, Costa Titch has been confirmed dead.

Late South African artistes AKA (left) and Titch (right)

Real name Costa Tsobanoglou, Titch slumped and died while performing before an august crowd at the Ultra music festival at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

He was 27.

Fans who took videos of his performance did not know they were capturing the last moments of his life.

In one of the videos, Titch who was happily dancing amid singing slumped face down in the centre of the stage while engaging the crowd.

However, his bodyguards were quick to bring him on his feet as he continued the performance. In about 10 seconds, he slumped a second time and remained unconscious.

The video captured the moment he was lifted off stage as the audiences gasped with fear and confusion.

Titch was one of the artistes who excited Ghanaians at the last edition of Stonebwoy’s BHIM concert with his Amapiano songs and wild dance moves.

Not many knew him as a dancer until he hit the stage with an electric performance and blockbuster dance moves. .