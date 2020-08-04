The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has resumed operations of the Fast Pay Platform with its partner banks.

This comes with a threshold payment limit of GH¢5,000.00 instead of the previous GH¢12,000.

The payment policy is aimed at minimising inconvenience to winners of small prizes, who have to travel to the NLA Offices to register their wins due to the current arrangement of thorough validation and investigations of Big Winning Tickets.

A statement signed by Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Authority urged the staking public to communicate all payment challenges through the Treasury Managers or Account Officers for redress.