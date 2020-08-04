The Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) will today, Tuesday, August 4, announce the ruling on the case between Wilfred Osei Palmer and Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Osei Palmer, president of Tema Youth FC, was disqualified from the GFA presidential race based on the fact that he did not pay 10 per cent of Joseph Paintsil’s €3 million transfer fee from Ferencváros to Belgian side KRC Genk by the erstwhile Vetting Committee of the Normalisation Committee.

The former Executive Committee member initially sought to place an injunction on the election but CAS overruled it and went ahead with the arbitration process to make a decision on the reliefs being sought by Mr Palmer.

The renowned football administrator termed his disqualification as ‘unfair’. The GFA had failed to pay its arbitration fee in a bid to frustrate the process, but Mr Palmer coughed up 22,000 Swiss Francs to settle it to enable the case to go ahead.

READ ALSO

Mr Palmer, as part of his reliefs, is seeking the reversal of his disqualification, the cancellation of the results of the last GFA presidential election to pave the way for a fresh election which he should be allowed to compete in on a level playing field just like other candidates.

CAS originally scheduled July 17 to settle the score but the verdict was pushed to August 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What will happen if Palmer wins the case?

Should Palmer win, the GFA Presidential election will be held again and just maybe he will triumph.

If he doesn’t win the case, Mr Okraku will still be President of the GFA and carry on with his duties.