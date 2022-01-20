The Police has placed a GH¢20,000 bounty on the heads of the leaders of the two groups involved in violent clashes at Nima on Tuesday afternoon.

The two groups, namely the Bombom group and the Kumordzie group are led by Ali Awudu and Ibrahim Husein respectively.

Addressing a press briefing at the National Operations Centre on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwesi Ofori said the bounty on the two prime suspects is to urge the public to disclose all relevant information leading to the arrest and prosecution of all culprits.

“The kingpins, the actual chief executives of these criminal gangs, we are doing everything possible to make sure we pursue them, get them, investigate them and charge them for court. The police administration has placed GH₵20,000 on their heads. Anybody who offers credible information that leads to their arrest will be given that amount. Therefore, it is our wish that members of the public will collaborate with the police to enable us to get them to face justice,” ACP Kwesi Ofori disclosed.

He also promised that pictures of the leaders of the two groups will be made available to the general public to facilitate investigations.

According to him, the two have been on the watch of the police over the last two years.

Giving a background of their past misdemeanors, ACP Kwesi Ofori said they have been cautioned and sanctioned by the Nima Police Division, adding that the events on Tuesday afternoon, was the height of their unruly behaviour.

He, therefore, stressed that the police will work with other collaborators this time around to bring finality to the havoc wreaked by the two rival groups in the area

ACP Kwesi Ofori also revealed that following the incident, nine persons have so far been arrested; two of whom were picked at Ashalaja on Wednesday.

According to him, based on their investigations, no casualties have been lost. He said three of the injured participants in the violence are currently on admission at the hospital, while some of the injured victims have decided to seek medical attention at home.

He also mentioned that the police has been able to retrieve some weapons from the nine suspects.

Speaking to the press, he attributed the success of the police in apprehending the suspects to the intelligence of the police, coupled with the support and collaboration of the chiefs and local authorities in Nima and adjoining communities.

Touching on the menace of gangsterism in the country, ACP Kwesi Ofori said the Police will not hesitate to clamp down on the excesses of all such groups in the country. He, therefore, charged the youth to refrain from joining such groups, and channel their energies into more productive ventures.

“This situation will not be allowed to continue. The police have taken a serious view of it snd will work with youth groups, interest groups, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to make sure that wherever we have such criminal gangs and elements, will be dealt with, not only in Accra but in our entire country. Ghana is a democratic country, and we’ll ensure that the police enforce the laws to their fullest.

And let me put on record, that wherever we have any gang or group in this country, the police will deal with it. We will not allow it to grow. And we’ll make sure that we keep it in the bud. And therefore let’s warn the youth, in particular, to desist from such criminal gangs. They should move away from it and engage in productive ventures. They should move away from the formation and growth of such gangs and unlawful structures,” ACP Kwesi stated.