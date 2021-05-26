Nikoletta Samonas, a Ghanaian actress and a freelance model, popularly known by her fans as Nikki Samonas, has barefacedly told one of her fans on social media to stop dreaming about her.

This happened after the actress shared a beautiful set of pictures on her Twitter handle, which got a gentleman with the handle @mo_jaabs wishing to be her husband.

The alumna of both Holy Child High School and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s words to the gentleman were:

Wake up from the dream, your mum is calling you.

Come clean with me…. #martinizero brunch Part 2 loading… pic.twitter.com/1eI6jlksJw — Nikki Samonas (@Nikkisamonas) May 25, 2021