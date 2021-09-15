The Nigeria Union of Traders Association, Ghana (NUTAG) has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to address what it described as bizarre statements by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to attack and forcibly remove Nigerian traders found in Ghana.

According to NUTAG, the current decision by GUTA comes as a surprise since the former was able to appeal to the Inter-Ministerial Committee of both countries to review a concession to allow “our members who have not registered with the GIPC to stay for the remaining days, months or years of their tenancy agreement after which they are supposed to pack out because the rent for those shops shall not be renewed and they will not be allowed to rent shops anywhere in Ghana.”

NUTAG was also ordered to collect all the business documents of members, including the tenancy agreements of the respective shops or stalls.

In a press statement, signed by the NUTAG President, Chief Chukwuemeka Nnaji, the Association urged President Akufo-Addo, President Muhammadu Buhari, the ECOWAS Commission and the international community to “urgently intervene and prevent GUTA from attacking our members as they have promised in their last press release.

“We are particularly concerned about this latest threat because UTAG has since 2007 been issuing and carrying out attacks against Nigerian traders in Ghana.

“We are appealing to His Excellency not to succumb to people who want to railroad him into an exercise which is purely an eviction,” a portion of the release, dated September 15, read.