This is the best decision you have ever made, Ghana is a beautiful place, were Burna Boy’s words to American radio presenter and television personality, Charlemagne tha God.

This was after Charlemagne revealed to him that he had purchased a property at East Legon in Ghana.

According to the co-host of the radio show, The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy and Angela Yee, he wanted to own a property from where he truly originates from.

Read what ensued between them in an interview after Burna Boy released his Twice As Tall album below:

Charlemagne: I agree when you say things like we should come back to Africa, I actually got a property in Ghana.

Burna Boy: That is the best decision you have ever made my brother, trust me, Ghana is a beautiful place.

Charlemagne: I feel like I wanna have some stake in the Motherland.

Burna Boy: Is it by the beach?

Charlemagne: It’s about erh … Jungle Road, East Legon in Accra.

Burna Boy: You got a beautiful place man, because me personally, that’s my go-to place for refuge man.

This isn’t the first time Charlemagne would show interest in visiting Africa.

Speaking on the “Finding Justice for Micheal Brown/Kamau Bell Interview” episode of the hit morning radio show, The Breakfast Club, he said:

It’s so interesting though, I did an ancestry test and I found out I was 97% West-African so I’m sure most people in Charleston are. I just did African Ancestry so I’m waiting to see exactly where in Africa. I hope I’m from Nigeria.