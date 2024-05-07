The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) will showcase its 2024 licensing round at a dedicated “Invest in Nigeria” session at the Invest in African Energy forum in Paris next week.

Responsible for the technical and commercial regulation of upstream petroleum operations in Nigeria, the Commission will unveil its energy development strategy for 2024, including its latest licensing round launched earlier this month. The deadline for the bid round closes on January 2025 and round features 12 oil blocks – along with five deep offshore blocks from last year’s round – and a mix of greenfield, offshore and onshore assets. Nigeria is seeking to attract local and international explorers to its acreage, with a view to increasing its reserve base, maximizing production and boosting energy security.

IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.

The presentation will be led by NUPRC CEO Engr. Gbenga Komolafe and Executive Commissioner, Exploration&Acreage Management, Indabawa Bashari Alka, and is part of a broader session promoting Nigeria’s latest energy sector developments. In a bid to attract new investment, the Commission is seeking to establish a business-friendly environment by ensuring regulatory certainty and removing barriers to entry within Nigeria’s upstream industry. The upcoming forum represents a strategic opportunity for investors to participate in Nigeria’s energy revolution, as the country targets up to $7.6 billion in upstream investments to restore production to 2.1 million barrels per day.

“The IAE forum is the premier platform where investors can access Africa’s leading investment opportunities – including licensing rounds and farm-in opportunities – and engage directly with African regulators. Criteria for Nigeria’s latest bid round will be unpacked during the session, along with additional opportunities in oil and gas exploration, LNG, refining and more,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

