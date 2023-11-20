The Nigerian government has announced that more than 4,000 prisoners have been released to ease overcrowding in jails.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said those freed were inmates who had been in custody for not paying fines.

He said it was part of an initiative by President Bola Tinubu which included introducing more non-custodial sentences.

The United Nations has said that Nigeria’s prisons are currently operating at more than twice their total capacity.

Suspects often have to wait years in detention before being tried.

