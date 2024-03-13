Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has rejected claims of being on the payroll of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

He described the allegation by his widow, Prophetess Lilian Kumah as a figment of her imagination.

Prophet Gaisie rebuttal comes after the widow in an interview on Accra-based Assase Radio claimed they took care of the man of God when he returned from abroad to start Ministry in Ghana.

Prophetess Lilian Kumah said her late husband gave Nigel Gaisie money for his upkeep.

However, Prophet Gaisie has denied these claims, asserting that he had never been on John Kumah’s payroll since they met in 2015.

He indicated that, at that time, the Kumah family was very broke thus it was impossible to be on their payroll.

“2016, were they having money to put me on payroll? I was preaching in her church for free, can she pay me? At that time, God had already raised me, can she put me on the payroll?” Prophet Gaisie quizzed.

The man of God is certain the actions of Prophetess Lilian Kumah is borne out of political expediency.

“In her audio, she said I was on John Kumah’s payroll but when they were coming to my church, they didn’t even have money. God has used me to bless us but because of political interest, you are able to tell me my wife has left home …before then, she said I was on John Kumah’s payroll, I have never been on John Kumah’s payroll” he said on Accra-based Onua FM.

