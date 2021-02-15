Nicki Minaj‘s father, Robert Maraj, has died after being knocked down in a hit-and-run accident, TMZ has reported.

Nassau County Police in New York said he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue Friday evening around 6:PM when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.

Cops say the driver then fled the scene without a meaningful description from witnesses.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries and passed over the weekend.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the case and asking for the public’s help in identifying the responsible party.

There was not a decent description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Nicki hasn’t spoken on her dad’s death yet. There are shots of them together embracing over the years, so they obviously had a decent relationship and saw each other from time to time.

It’s unclear what her relationship with her dad was in recent times.

A representative of the musician confirmed her dad’s death, but did not have further comment at this time.

Mr Maraj was 64.