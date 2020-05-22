The Executive Secretary for the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, has celebrated his 60th birthday with pomp and pageantry.

The ceremony which was held in Accra was attended by high profile personalities including Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira, Ministers of State and leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

ALSO READ

Dressed in white, the NIA boss received congratulatory messages from his guests who dined and wined with him.

Watch full video for more.