The Governing Board of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has rubbished the petition filed by the Public Service Workers Union (PSWU), calling for the removal of Prof. Ken Attafuah as Executive Secretary.

In a petition to President Akufo-Addo, the union accused Prof. Attafuah of unfair labour practices.

However, the Board in a statement issued on July 5 described the petition as baseless and unwarranted and expressed their support for Mr Attafuah.

“The Governing Board wishes to express its complete confidence in the Executive Secretary’s integrity, competence, experience and resourcefulness in the performance of his duties, including the advancement of the interests of NIA workers and roundly describes the petition as baseless and unwarranted,” the statement explained.

The statement added that, the union’s action was premature, questioning why they didn’t exhaust internal channels and procedures.

“As stated by the National Labour Commission (NLC) at a hearing on Wednesday, 3rd July 2024 into ongoing negotiations between Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (MSC) and the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), the NIA Division of the PSWU (NIA PSWU) has no right to petition His Excellency the President to remove the Executive Secretary without exhausting internal procedures; the NLC declared the conduct of the NIA PSWU as both “illegal and completely out of line.”

“Accordingly, the Governing Board hereby requests all staff to have faith and trust in the leadership of the NIA and to join forces to achieve this common end.”

