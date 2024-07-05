The Austrian government, through the Austrian Armed Forces, has presented two highly trained special military dogs to the Ghana Armed Forces to enhance its operational readiness and capabilities.

The dogs which possess skills for detecting explosives and illicit substances as well as providing security, will play a critical role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of GAF missions.

The gesture underscores the strong bilateral relations between Ghana and Austria and also highlights Austria’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s efforts in maintaining peace and security.

Presenting the dogs to the GAF in Accra last Wednesday on behalf of the Austrian Armed Forces, the Chargés d’affaires of the Austrian Embassy, Jurgen Heissel, said the presentation was a symbol of the enduring partnership of both countries and mutual commitment to enhancing security and operational capabilities.

Bond of friendship

He said handing over the dogs marked a chapter in the collaboration, which would reinforce the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two militaries. He said Special Forces dogs had become key assets in modern military operations.

Their unmatched abilities in protecting explosives, tracking adversaries and providing protection, he said, made them critical components of security strategies. Mr Heissel said the dogs had undergone rigorous training and had demonstrated exceptional proficiency and reliability in the field.

He said they would undoubtedly enhance the operational effectiveness of the GAF. “As we donate these special dogs, we are confident that they will be instrumental in enhancing the operational readiness and capability to respond to diverse security challenges.

We look forward to their contribution and the positive impact they will have on the important missions underway in your country,” Mr Heissel said.

Enduring friendship

The acting Provost Marshal of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Jackson Adua Wonje, said the donation was a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Austria and Ghana.

He said the relationship between the two countries was one built on mutual respect, shared values and a common goal of promoting peace and security.

He said the Austrian government through the Austrian Armed Forces had supported the GAF in the areas of dog training and provision of dog medication and equipment since 2018.

So far, he said four Military Police personnel from the National Dog Academy had undergone basic and advanced dog handlers training in Austria during the period. Through the partnership, Brig. Gen. Wonje said the GAF had been able to build an excellent institution that was capable of producing highly skilled Military Working Dogs that could perform a variety of complex tasks.

“As we look forward to further collaboration, I want to reiterate our sincere appreciation to the Austrian Armed Forces for the kind gesture. “We are excited about the prospects of our partnership and the potential for continued cooperation in various fields.

These collaborations are essential for the continued development and success of our military capabilities. They enable us to learn from each other, share best practices, and work together to address common challenges,” Brig. Gen. Wonje said.

