Akua Boahemaa is a 41-year-old woman living with HIV.

She appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra show in November 2021 pleading with host, Mama Efe, to prevail on the man who infected her with HIV to marry her.

Akua’s quest for the marriage ceremony for both to live as husband and wife was in her quest is to settle with the man so they will not infect other people with the virus.

According to her, Yaw Baah fled immediately after she discussed with him the need to plan their marriage.

He also stopped supporting her upkeep.

When Baah appeared on the Obra Show, he admitted to everything Akua Boahemaa had said.

He, however, said he was financially frustrated to go through the marriage ceremony.

Touched by his plight, Mama Efe and the Management of Nhyira FM opted to finance their wedding ceremony.

It was all joy in the Mpobi community on Saturday, February 26 when the Obra team witnessed by the colorful marriage ceremony.

The couple is also receiving support to access medical care on the Management of their HIV status.

Akua Boahemaa expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Obra team and management of Nhyira FM for the kindness.

The host of the award-winning show, Obra, spoke against the stigmatization of persons living with HIV.

ALSO READ: