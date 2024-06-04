It is emerging that the Ministry of Finance owes eight months of revenue arrears to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The arrears in this period amount to approximately GH₵2.4 billion.

This represents arrears of contributions the Finance Ministry has failed to release to the NHIS from July 2023 to February 2024.

The revelation came up at a meeting convened by Parliament’s Committee on Health on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The Committee met with the Finance Ministry, Health Ministry, the NHIS, and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to resolve issues resulting in the delay in payment.

The scheme has been under financial constraints in this fiscal year, making it difficult to honour its financial obligation to its service providers.

In the closed door meeting, the Health Committee of Parliament urged government to liases with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to find ways of clearing the arrears of the scheme.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Chairman of the Health Committee, Dr Afriyie Ayew said the initiation of a road map was reassuring.

